Transocean LTD (RIG) Holder Argentiere Capital Ag Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Declined While Todd Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.66B market cap company. The stock increased 11.36% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 33.13 million shares traded or 96.69% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 18,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 115,915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.27M, down from 133,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $299.64. About 744,779 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transocean Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Transocean Ltd.’s (NYSE:RIG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seadrill Partners Gets A Drillship Contract – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil In Limbo As Feds Move To Cut Interest Rates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 841,853 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Black Diamond Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 58.81% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 6.80 million shares. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 343,805 shares. Penn Management invested 0.16% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Griffin Asset Inc owns 0.03% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 21,000 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0.01% or 43,952 shares. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.63% or 3.26 million shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt holds 0.24% or 133,742 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% or 135,600 shares in its portfolio. Platinum Inv Management Limited holds 18.20M shares or 3.74% of its portfolio. 14,952 are held by Focused Wealth Mgmt. Argyle Mgmt Incorporated holds 26,454 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 671,756 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com owns 5.34M shares.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (NYSE:RHT) by 90,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $20.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 12,269 shares to 387,346 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) by 91,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Zto Express Inc.