Transocean LTD (RIG) Holder Argentiere Capital Ag Decreased Its Holding by $760,000; Wolverine Asset Management Lifted Position in Advanced Micro Devices (Put) (AMD) by $45.39 Million

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 24.62 million shares traded or 35.84% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (AMD) by 60523.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 1.82M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 1.82 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.41 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.11. About 102.58M shares traded or 47.17% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – Cramer: Advanced Micro Devices is a good buy for long-term investors; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMD); 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparison of Complement Factors and Genetic Polymorphisms of AMD Between Patients With Systemic Lupus; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 16/05/2018 – Tech Today: AMD’s Window of Opportunity, Spotify’s Churn, Defending AMAT — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Noble Stock Soared More Than 20% in July – Motley Fool” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RigNet Continues to Muddle Along – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “South Texas Drilling Permit Roundup: A slow week for South Texas drilling – San Antonio Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean July 2019 Fleet Status Report Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 2.08M shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Johnson Gp Inc has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1,026 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 22,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 10,921 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 5,282 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 906,146 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shelton Capital Management reported 0.14% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Walleye Trading Ltd holds 408,402 shares. Fincl Management Professionals holds 0% or 482 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 89,205 shares.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allianzgi Nfj Divid Int & Pr (NFJ) by 53,683 shares to 60,382 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 8,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,530 shares, and cut its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Crypto Lifeline Means You Shouldnâ€™t Give Up on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: AMD,TWTR,GOOG,GOOGL,AZPN,RUN – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 1st Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMD: Unwarranted Panic Selling On Irrelevant Trump Tweet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : PFE, QQQ, AKRX, INTC, DOW, SQ, SLM, DISCA, HPQ, AMD, DHI, WM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.