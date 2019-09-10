Transocean LTD (RIG) Holder American Assets Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position; Ipg Investment Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Magna International Com (MGA)

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 8.73% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 23.36 million shares traded or 19.56% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Magna International Inc Com (MGA) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 26,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 314,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.30B, up from 287,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magna International Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $52.77. About 1.25 million shares traded or 33.95% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $292.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 300 shares to 2,155 shares, valued at $413.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal Mart Stores Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,791 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Tr Ishares (IAU).

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 7,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

