Transocean LTD (RIG) Holder American Assets Investment Management Decreased Position by $400,000 as Share Price Declined; As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Stock Value Declined, Soros Fund Management Has Upped Position

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 24.99 million shares traded or 38.90% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500.

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 290.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 241,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.20M, up from 83,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 862,136 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C, EST. 13C; 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M

