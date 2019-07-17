Transocean Ltd. (RIG) EPS Estimated At $-0.37; J2 Global (JCOM) Sentiment Is 1.35

J2 Global Inc (JCOM) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 132 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 98 sold and reduced holdings in J2 Global Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 46.95 million shares, down from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding J2 Global Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 82 Increased: 87 New Position: 45.

Analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report $-0.37 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 825.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Transocean Ltd.’s analysts see 23.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 20.13 million shares traded or 23.92% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for gas and oil wells worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.71 billion. The firm primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups.

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Transocean had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 21.

Brave Asset Management Inc holds 4.05% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. for 83,856 shares. Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md owns 110,277 shares or 3.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has 2.19% invested in the company for 760,464 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Management Llc has invested 2.18% in the stock. Lyon Street Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 6,629 shares.

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $69.49M for 15.54 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.77% EPS growth.

