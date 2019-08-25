Transocean Ltd. (RIG) and Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Comparing side by side

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) and Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean Ltd. 7 0.85 N/A -3.91 0.00 Vermilion Energy Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Transocean Ltd. and Vermilion Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean Ltd. 0.00% -15.5% -7.9% Vermilion Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Transocean Ltd. and Vermilion Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean Ltd. 0 2 1 2.33 Vermilion Energy Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The average price target of Transocean Ltd. is $7.47, with potential upside of 75.76%. Meanwhile, Vermilion Energy Inc.’s average price target is $32.5, while its potential upside is 130.66%. The results provided earlier shows that Vermilion Energy Inc. appears more favorable than Transocean Ltd., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.5% of Transocean Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.54% of Vermilion Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Transocean Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.26% of Vermilion Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transocean Ltd. 2.01% -5.74% -20.42% -30.03% -54.56% -12.39% Vermilion Energy Inc. -8.75% -17.82% -26.81% -26.54% -47.76% -14.86%

For the past year Transocean Ltd. has stronger performance than Vermilion Energy Inc.

Summary

Vermilion Energy Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Transocean Ltd.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups. The company serves government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in Vernier, Switzerland.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. The company also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States. In addition, it holds 18.5% interest in the offshore Corrib gas field in Ireland; and 100% interest in the Wandoo block that consists of 59,600 acres located in Australia. Further, the company has 77,092 barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) of total proved reserves and 130,215 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Canada; 42,958 Mboe of total proved reserves and 65,040 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in France; 10,473 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,733 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the Netherlands; 12,202 Mboe of total proved reserves and 23,528 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves situated in Germany; 16,596 Mboe of total proved reserves and 25,061 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Ireland; 12,418 Mboe of total proved reserves and 17,068 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in Australia; and 4,076 Mboe of total proved reserves and 11,477 Mboe of proved plus probable reserves located in the United States. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.