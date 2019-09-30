Transocean Ltd. (RIG) and Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) and Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI). The two are both Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean Ltd. 5 -0.88 576.66M -3.91 0.00 Ring Energy Inc. 2 0.08 64.10M 0.23 10.89

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Transocean Ltd. and Ring Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) and Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean Ltd. 11,653,934,764.16% -15.5% -7.9% Ring Energy Inc. 3,949,719,637.69% 3.1% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Transocean Ltd. has a beta of 1.72 and its 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Ring Energy Inc. has a 1.38 beta which is 38.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Transocean Ltd. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Ring Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Transocean Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ring Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Transocean Ltd. and Ring Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean Ltd. 0 3 0 2.00 Ring Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Transocean Ltd.’s upside potential is 65.56% at a $7.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Transocean Ltd. and Ring Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.5% and 82.2%. Transocean Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 2.5% are Ring Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transocean Ltd. 2.01% -5.74% -20.42% -30.03% -54.56% -12.39% Ring Energy Inc. -5.04% -27.3% -51.49% -59.03% -80.13% -51.77%

For the past year Transocean Ltd. has stronger performance than Ring Energy Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Transocean Ltd. beats Ring Energy Inc.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups. The company serves government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in Vernier, Switzerland.

Ring Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.