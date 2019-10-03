Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Analysts See $-0.29 EPS; Alleghany (Y)’s Sentiment Is 0.79

Alleghany Corp (Y) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 113 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 143 trimmed and sold holdings in Alleghany Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 11.55 million shares, down from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Alleghany Corp in top ten positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 115 Increased: 71 New Position: 42.

Analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report $-0.29 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.35 EPS change or 583.33% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. After having $-0.34 EPS previously, Transocean Ltd.’s analysts see -14.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.0198 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1302. About 10.00 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Transocean has $900 highest and $4.9000 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 81.59% above currents $4.1302 stock price. Transocean had 7 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 25. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4.9000 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold Transocean Ltd. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 996,622 shares. Van Den Berg Management I Inc stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 3.02M were accumulated by Masters Cap Mngmt Lc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 89,458 shares. Moreover, Majedie Asset Management has 0.69% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) accumulated 186 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 660,309 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 248,665 shares or 0% of the stock. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Salient Capital Advisors Ltd reported 86,780 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Optimum Investment Advsrs owns 1,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 852,163 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,236 shares.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for gas and oil wells worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. The firm primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.31 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Reinsurance and Insurance. It has a 37.23 P/E ratio. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $783.6. About 7,399 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (Y) has risen 9.08% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 earnings per share, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $99.00 million for 28.56 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. holds 7.54% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation for 37,220 shares. Mcclain Value Management Llc owns 4,703 shares or 4.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodhaven Capital Management Llc has 3.65% invested in the company for 6,630 shares. The Minnesota-based Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc has invested 3.13% in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 12,434 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.