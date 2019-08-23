Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Stock Price Declined While Graham Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding; Public Storage (PSA) Shareholder Sabal Trust Co Has Lowered Its Holding

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 16.17M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 98.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 120,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $261.89. About 509,722 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 49,364 shares to 54,128 shares, valued at $16.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 4,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn) by 16.10M shares to 19.87 million shares, valued at $19.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ak Stl Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 841,853 shares. Fmr Ltd invested in 9.55 million shares. Valueworks Limited Liability Corp stated it has 809,200 shares or 4.72% of all its holdings. Amer Research Mgmt Comm holds 0% or 316 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Llc holds 0% or 375 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 89,608 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.06% or 135,600 shares. Amp Investors reported 35,500 shares. 97,000 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 3,195 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 71,470 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group, a Maine-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Tensile Cap Mgmt Lc reported 3.44% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.17% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 119,772 were reported by Lpl Ltd Co.