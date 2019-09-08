Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Stock Declined While Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Increased Its Holding; As Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) Valuation Declined, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Boosted by $658,800 Its Position

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 1685.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 3.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 3.57 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.11M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 21.08 million shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 54,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The hedge fund held 570,626 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, up from 515,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.87. About 49,607 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Stock a Good Value Pick Now? – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2017, also Zacks.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Buy Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Stock Right Now – Zacks.com” published on June 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Cullen/Frost (CFR) Stock – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $5,317 activity.

