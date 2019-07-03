Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Shares Declined While Graham Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake; Keybank National Association Holds Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 3,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,587 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.88 million, up from 64,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $255.24. About 594,255 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 7.29 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $36.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 90,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,500 shares, and cut its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Jane Street Gru Lc reported 386,452 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Riverhead Cap Lc accumulated 85,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 9.55M shares in its portfolio. Vertex One Asset Management holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1.03 million shares. Argentiere Capital Ag invested in 200,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ww Asset Management accumulated 46,649 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Primecap Management Ca owns 33.92M shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 13.56M shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Amer Group has invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Oppenheimer And accumulated 43,952 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Odey Asset Mgmt Gru, United Kingdom-based fund reported 30,000 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp holds 0.01% or 3.06 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion, France-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp holds 644,816 shares. Benedict Finance Advisors Inc holds 19,143 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.24% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.36% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs owns 323,170 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 68,843 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Commerce Ltd holds 404,387 shares. Advisors Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Mcrae Capital has invested 1.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tctc Lc holds 0.02% or 1,570 shares in its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Lincoln Capital has invested 2.33% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Maple Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Mgmt reported 1.53% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).