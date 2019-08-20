Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Holding Held by Graham Capital Management Lp; Toron Capital Markets Holds Position in Costco Whsl New (COST)

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 7,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 55,283 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39M, up from 47,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $274.04. About 543,979 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.535. About 15.75M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ak Stl Corp (Prn) by 573,000 shares to 67.32M shares, valued at $67.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 90,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Drilling Automation of Six Floaters – GlobeNewswire” on February 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Capitalize On Helmerich & Payne’s 7% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transocean Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Ltd. (RIG) CEO Jeremy Thigpen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp profit drops much more than expected on cost of deals, non-operating mines – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports July Sales Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Deutsche Telekom confident U.S. merger will still deliver cost savings – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jeff Clarkâ€™s Market Minute: This Mistake Could Cost You a Lot of Money – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 219,429 shares to 656,626 shares, valued at $15.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 10,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

