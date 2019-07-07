Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Increased Holding by $26.97 Million as Stock Value Declined; Fedex (FDX) Shareholder Estabrook Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 161.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 6,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,240 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86B, up from 3,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $161.97. About 1.10 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Nail and shrapnel packed package bound for Austin explodes at FedEx facility; police fear a serial bomber is behind Texas blasts; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 24/03/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: FedEx Ground Package System is no longer considering building a $259 million hub in Greenwood; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DUCKER’S SUCCESSOR WILL BE NAMED LATER; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Elects New Officers; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – DEAL FOR FOR £92 MLN; 30/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT SAYS WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER AS CEO

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 1685.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 3.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.57M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.11M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 8.23M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (Call) (NYSE:URI) by 7,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kb Home (Put) (NYSE:KBH) by 397,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.88M were reported by Utd Service Automobile Association. Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 334,278 shares. 536,106 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. Parametric Assocs Limited Co owns 2.94 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cetera Limited Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Lasry Marc reported 7.77M shares. Moreover, Argentiere Capital Ag has 0.76% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 200,000 shares. Fruth Investment Management reported 0.09% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Com owns 230,813 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 888,870 shares. 866,911 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd holds 0.11% or 262,808 shares. Two Sigma Llc invested in 0% or 13,107 shares. Citadel Ltd invested in 7.00M shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First In accumulated 0.14% or 1,023 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Ltd Llc reported 0.67% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moors And Cabot Inc accumulated 13,858 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 2,374 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 3.02M are owned by Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. Sterling Limited Liability Co owns 314,798 shares. Psagot House Ltd owns 0.59% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 76,286 shares. First Heartland Consultants holds 2,586 shares. Virginia-based Greylin Mangement has invested 0.35% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 4,992 are held by Montecito Fincl Bank &. Swiss Bankshares owns 835,568 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Front Barnett Associate Limited Co stated it has 2% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Heritage Investors Mgmt reported 73,611 shares stake. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 7,571 shares.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southn Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 756 shares to 51,000 shares, valued at $9.53B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) by 516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,600 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

