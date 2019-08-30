Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Increased Its Stake; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Lowes Cos (Call) (LOW) as Stock Price Declined

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (LOW) by 42.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 244,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.58M, down from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $112.03. About 2.50 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 1685.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 3.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 3.57M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.11M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $4.535. About 11.95 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.16M shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $196.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Co by 235,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $16.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 17,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,174 shares, and cut its stake in Civeo Corp Cda.

