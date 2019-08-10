Transocean LTD (Call) (RIG) Holder Masters Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $2.23 Million as Shares Declined; Cam Group Holding A Has Trimmed Its Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Holding by $478,216; Valuation Declined

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Call) (RIG) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 279,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 1.72M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.33. About 24.99 million shares traded or 39.73% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts

Cam Group Holding A decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A sold 4,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 37,392 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, down from 41,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $100.83. About 136,810 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AI Stocks: Here’s Your Chance to Make 100 Times Your Money – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trump says U.S. economy ‘handcuffed’ by Fed, wants further rate cut – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $7.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 303 shares to 303,511 shares, valued at $540.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 46,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 59,811 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc owns 19,634 shares. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 194,400 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 16,595 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 50,470 shares. Cwm Lc holds 120 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 0% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 26,672 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,077 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated holds 0% or 241 shares. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Fmr Llc holds 0% or 210,339 shares in its portfolio. Harvest Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2.67% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Titan Med Inc by 250,000 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 586,717 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Blair William Il holds 0% or 86,093 shares. D E Shaw Company Incorporated has 125,394 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Covington Capital Mngmt owns 1,000 shares. 83 are owned by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Linscomb And Williams Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 47,399 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The owns 977,134 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 778,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Investments LP has 0.07% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 574,861 shares. Hartford Fincl Management Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Cetera Limited Liability Company invested in 105,871 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).