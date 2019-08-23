Transocean Limited (RIG) Shareholder Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Cut Position; Align Technology (ALGN) Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Lifted Position

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (RIG) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 189,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 4.48 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.98 million, down from 4.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Transocean Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 21.30 million shares traded or 8.25% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500.

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 12,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 52,307 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87 million, up from 39,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $175.04. About 1.11M shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0.03% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 89,205 shares. 13,670 were accumulated by Piedmont Invest. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 35,501 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc reported 149,248 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Verition Fund holds 0.23% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 677,707 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.99% or 444,434 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Lpl Ltd Liability reported 119,772 shares. Focused Wealth has 14,952 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,107 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc reported 24,730 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). The Texas-based Engy Opportunities Management Limited Liability has invested 1.96% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. The insider HOGAN JOSEPH M bought $998,169.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 33 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc reported 884 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 6,035 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 54,743 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning invested in 0.02% or 1,369 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt stated it has 367 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 5,055 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Bbva Compass Bank holds 2,654 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Reilly Financial Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Tcw Grp has invested 1.15% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn holds 4.77% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 957,190 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 4,255 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 23,953 shares to 282,160 shares, valued at $67.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,497 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).