Transocean Limited (RIG) Holder Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Lowered Holding; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Stack Financial Management Lowered Holding by $850,279

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52 million, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.07. About 1.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Transocean Limited (RIG) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 189,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.48M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.98 million, down from 4.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Transocean Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 1.98 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12,303 shares to 191,281 shares, valued at $13.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 67,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.02 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Prns owns 1.59 million shares. 250 are held by Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Co. Financial Architects Inc owns 615 shares. Roberts Glore And Il stated it has 2.44% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lsv Asset invested in 23.65 million shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 3.9% or 99,797 shares. Evanson Asset Lc holds 118,641 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Com holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brighton Jones Llc has 0.3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hendershot stated it has 1.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stralem holds 3.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 137,540 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 0.51% or 64.08M shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund reported 87,520 shares. Guardian Cap LP holds 0.02% or 24,429 shares in its portfolio. Godsey & Gibb Associates has invested 0.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

