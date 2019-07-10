TransMedics Inc. (TMDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in TransMedics Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Inc. 27 37.05 N/A -1.17 0.00 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 15.61 N/A -0.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see TransMedics Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TransMedics Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -171.2% -65.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TransMedics Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Senseonics Holdings Inc. is 5.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Senseonics Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TransMedics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.5% of TransMedics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.5% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of TransMedics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransMedics Inc. 8.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 20.97% Senseonics Holdings Inc. -10.55% 1.92% -7.83% -39.94% -33.12% -18.15%

For the past year TransMedics Inc. has 20.97% stronger performance while Senseonics Holdings Inc. has -18.15% weaker performance.

Summary

TransMedics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.