TransMedics Inc. (TMDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

Both TransMedics Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Inc. 27 33.07 N/A -1.17 0.00 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.25 N/A -876.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has TransMedics Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.5% of TransMedics Inc. shares and 2.42% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares. 1.3% are TransMedics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.02% are ReShape Lifesciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransMedics Inc. 8.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 20.97% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 3.17% -37.46% -73.65% -94.97% -99.99% -61.76%

For the past year TransMedics Inc. had bullish trend while ReShape Lifesciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors TransMedics Inc. beats ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.