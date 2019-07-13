TransMedics Inc. (TMDX) and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Contrasting side by side

TransMedics Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Inc. 27 37.05 N/A -1.17 0.00 SI-BONE Inc. 18 8.44 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights TransMedics Inc. and SI-BONE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TransMedics Inc. and SI-BONE Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SI-BONE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.8 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransMedics Inc. Its rival SI-BONE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.1 and 14.7 respectively. SI-BONE Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TransMedics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36.5% of TransMedics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.6% of SI-BONE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TransMedics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of SI-BONE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransMedics Inc. 8.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 20.97% SI-BONE Inc. -9.94% -4.51% -8.64% -12.61% 0% -23.03%

For the past year TransMedics Inc. had bullish trend while SI-BONE Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

TransMedics Inc. beats SI-BONE Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.