TransMedics Inc. (TMDX) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing TransMedics Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Inc. 27 35.45 N/A -1.17 0.00 Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 2 76.62 N/A -1.41 0.00

Demonstrates TransMedics Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TransMedics Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TransMedics Inc. are 2.8 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. TransMedics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 36.5% of TransMedics Inc. shares and 1.6% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.3% of TransMedics Inc. shares. Competitively, 31.5% are Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransMedics Inc. 8.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 20.97% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. -9.09% -11.11% 29.03% -3.38% 0% 35.59%

For the past year TransMedics Inc. has weaker performance than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.

Summary

TransMedics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.