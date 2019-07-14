TransMedics Inc. (TMDX) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing TransMedics Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TransMedics Inc.
|27
|35.45
|N/A
|-1.17
|0.00
|Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.
|2
|76.62
|N/A
|-1.41
|0.00
Demonstrates TransMedics Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has TransMedics Inc. and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TransMedics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TransMedics Inc. are 2.8 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. TransMedics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 36.5% of TransMedics Inc. shares and 1.6% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.3% of TransMedics Inc. shares. Competitively, 31.5% are Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TransMedics Inc.
|8.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|20.97%
|Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.
|-9.09%
|-11.11%
|29.03%
|-3.38%
|0%
|35.59%
For the past year TransMedics Inc. has weaker performance than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.
Summary
TransMedics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.