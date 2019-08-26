TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group Inc. 26 33.54 N/A -1.27 0.00 Nevro Corp. 61 6.83 N/A -2.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TransMedics Group Inc. and Nevro Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TransMedics Group Inc. and Nevro Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransMedics Group Inc. are 1.9 and 1.2. Competitively, Nevro Corp. has 6.3 and 4.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nevro Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransMedics Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given TransMedics Group Inc. and Nevro Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nevro Corp. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average price target of Nevro Corp. is $70.8, which is potential -15.64% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TransMedics Group Inc. and Nevro Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.4% and 0%. Insiders held 1.2% of TransMedics Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.9% are Nevro Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransMedics Group Inc. -11.02% -17.97% 0% 0% 0% 6.13% Nevro Corp. 5.57% 2.72% 10.57% 37.01% 19.1% 71.92%

For the past year TransMedics Group Inc. has weaker performance than Nevro Corp.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.