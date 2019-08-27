TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR)

We will be contrasting the differences between TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Micron Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group Inc. 26 33.79 N/A -1.27 0.00 Micron Solutions Inc. 3 0.37 N/A -0.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see TransMedics Group Inc. and Micron Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Micron Solutions Inc. 0.00% -32.7% -11.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TransMedics Group Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Micron Solutions Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. TransMedics Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Micron Solutions Inc.

Dividends

Meanwhile, Micron Solutions Inc.’s annual dividend is $503 per share and it also boasts of a 0% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by TransMedics Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TransMedics Group Inc. and Micron Solutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44.4% and 12.8%. Insiders held 1.2% of TransMedics Group Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.9% of Micron Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransMedics Group Inc. -11.02% -17.97% 0% 0% 0% 6.13% Micron Solutions Inc. -1.22% -6.92% -13.9% -9.36% -30.06% -9.02%

For the past year TransMedics Group Inc. has 6.13% stronger performance while Micron Solutions Inc. has -9.02% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors TransMedics Group Inc. beats Micron Solutions Inc.