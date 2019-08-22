TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group Inc. 26 30.29 N/A -1.27 0.00 Electromed Inc. 5 1.44 N/A 0.24 22.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TransMedics Group Inc. and Electromed Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TransMedics Group Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Electromed Inc. is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Electromed Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TransMedics Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 44.4% of TransMedics Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.4% of Electromed Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.2% of TransMedics Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.8% of Electromed Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransMedics Group Inc. -11.02% -17.97% 0% 0% 0% 6.13% Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72%

For the past year TransMedics Group Inc. has stronger performance than Electromed Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Electromed Inc. beats TransMedics Group Inc.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.