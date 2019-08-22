TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group Inc. 26 30.29 N/A -1.27 0.00 Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates TransMedics Group Inc. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TransMedics Group Inc. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -10.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransMedics Group Inc. are 1.9 and 1.2. Competitively, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has 2.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransMedics Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.4% of TransMedics Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.8% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% are TransMedics Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 62.88% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransMedics Group Inc. -11.02% -17.97% 0% 0% 0% 6.13% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 3.3% -10.56% -6.94% -17.44% -35.86% -11.87%

For the past year TransMedics Group Inc. has 6.13% stronger performance while Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has -11.87% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors TransMedics Group Inc. beats Allied Healthcare Products Inc.