TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) Reaches $25.26 After 3.00% Up Move; American Capital Management Lowered By $10.93 Million Its Cyberark Software (CYBR) Holding

American Capital Management Inc decreased Cyberark Software (CYBR) stake by 9.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc sold 86,081 shares as Cyberark Software (CYBR)’s stock rose 9.35%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 844,189 shares with $107.92 million value, down from 930,270 last quarter. Cyberark Software now has $3.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $104.94. About 719,943 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500.

The stock of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 65,494 shares traded. TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $533.47M company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $26.02 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TMDX worth $16.00M more.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.90 million for 124.93 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is CyberArk Software (CYBR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Okta: The Missed Signs And Other Signals – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyberArk (CYBR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

American Capital Management Inc increased Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) stake by 28,438 shares to 551,730 valued at $48.05M in 2019Q2. It also upped Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 3,093 shares and now owns 369,062 shares. Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. CyberArk Software has $15500 highest and $122 lowest target. $140.43’s average target is 33.82% above currents $104.94 stock price. CyberArk Software had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 25. The stock of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, May 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CYBR in report on Wednesday, May 15 with “Overweight” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. Bank of America maintained CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) rating on Monday, May 6. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $14500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho.

Transmedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company has market cap of $533.47 million. The firm offers Organ Care System , a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers.

Analysts await TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) to report earnings on November, 6. After $-0.70 actual earnings per share reported by TransMedics Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.43% EPS growth.