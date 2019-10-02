TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) Reaches $18.86 After 7.00% Down Move; BUZZI UNICEM SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (BZZUF) Shorts Lowered By 9.53%

BUZZI UNICEM SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) had a decrease of 9.53% in short interest. BZZUF’s SI was 1.93 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 9.53% from 2.13 million shares previously. It closed at $20.74 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 12.85% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 86,019 shares traded. TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $398.30M company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $17.54 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TMDX worth $27.88 million less.

Analysts await TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) to report earnings on November, 6. After $-0.70 actual earnings per share reported by TransMedics Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.43% EPS growth.

Transmedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company has market cap of $398.30 million. The firm offers Organ Care System , a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers.

More notable recent TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Will TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Turn A Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TransMedics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:TMDX – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TransMedics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:TMDX – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TransMedics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.