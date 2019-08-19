TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Comparing side by side

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group Inc. 26 28.50 N/A -1.27 0.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see TransMedics Group Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87%

Liquidity

TransMedics Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nemaura Medical Inc. are 3.5 and 3.4 respectively. Nemaura Medical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TransMedics Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.4% of TransMedics Group Inc. shares and 0.1% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares. About 1.2% of TransMedics Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransMedics Group Inc. -11.02% -17.97% 0% 0% 0% 6.13% Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32%

For the past year TransMedics Group Inc. has 6.13% stronger performance while Nemaura Medical Inc. has -7.32% weaker performance.

Summary

TransMedics Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Nemaura Medical Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.