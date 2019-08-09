TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) Contrasting side by side

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group Inc. 26 28.73 N/A -1.27 0.00 Invacare Corporation 7 0.21 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TransMedics Group Inc. and Invacare Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Liquidity

TransMedics Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Invacare Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Invacare Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransMedics Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TransMedics Group Inc. and Invacare Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invacare Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.4% of TransMedics Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Invacare Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of TransMedics Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of Invacare Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransMedics Group Inc. -11.02% -17.97% 0% 0% 0% 6.13% Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42%

For the past year TransMedics Group Inc. has weaker performance than Invacare Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors TransMedics Group Inc. beats Invacare Corporation.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.