TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) and FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) Contrasting side by side

Since TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) and FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group Inc. 27 32.33 N/A -1.27 0.00 FONAR Corporation 21 1.79 N/A 2.82 8.69

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FONAR Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 15.8%

Liquidity

TransMedics Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FONAR Corporation are 7 and 6.8 respectively. FONAR Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TransMedics Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TransMedics Group Inc. and FONAR Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 44.4% and 53.8% respectively. 1.2% are TransMedics Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.07% of FONAR Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransMedics Group Inc. -11.02% -17.97% 0% 0% 0% 6.13% FONAR Corporation 8.2% 14.62% 24.13% 12.57% -5.43% 21.25%

For the past year TransMedics Group Inc. has weaker performance than FONAR Corporation

Summary

FONAR Corporation beats TransMedics Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.