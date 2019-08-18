TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) and Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Contrasting side by side

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group Inc. 26 28.50 N/A -1.27 0.00 Align Technology Inc. 271 6.47 N/A 5.16 40.51

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 32.5% 19.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TransMedics Group Inc. are 1.9 and 1.2. Competitively, Align Technology Inc. has 1.8 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. TransMedics Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Align Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for TransMedics Group Inc. and Align Technology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Align Technology Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Align Technology Inc.’s average target price is $307.8, while its potential upside is 73.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.4% of TransMedics Group Inc. shares and 85.5% of Align Technology Inc. shares. TransMedics Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Align Technology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TransMedics Group Inc. -11.02% -17.97% 0% 0% 0% 6.13% Align Technology Inc. -24.02% -23.04% -34.93% -10.2% -40.02% -0.17%

For the past year TransMedics Group Inc. has 6.13% stronger performance while Align Technology Inc. has -0.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Align Technology Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors TransMedics Group Inc.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.