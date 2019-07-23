Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

Both Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 169.21 N/A -2.17 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Translate Bio Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc. has an average price target of $21, and a 118.30% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Translate Bio Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 2.46%. Insiders held roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -8.45% -8.92% -14.88% 0% 0% -3.45%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has 38.93% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -3.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.