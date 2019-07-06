Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 198.83 N/A -2.17 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 8 110.02 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Translate Bio Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. are 10.5 and 10.5. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. has 14.9 and 14.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Translate Bio Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 82.45% and an $21 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Translate Bio Inc. and Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 82.1% respectively. About 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93% Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. was more bullish than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Synlogic Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.