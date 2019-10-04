Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

As Biotechnology companies, Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 0.00 23.00M -2.44 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 4570.25 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Translate Bio Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 239,583,333.33% 0% 0% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. is 7.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.7. Meanwhile, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Translate Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares and 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Sage Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.