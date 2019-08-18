Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

As Biotechnology companies, Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 101.95 N/A -2.44 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Translate Bio Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Translate Bio Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are 18.6 and 18.6 respectively. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Translate Bio Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc.’s upside potential is 158.30% at a $21 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Translate Bio Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 58.3% and 98.6% respectively. Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 31.15%. Competitively, 2.4% are Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.