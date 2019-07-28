Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 147.40 N/A -2.17 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 97.70 N/A -2.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see Translate Bio Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

10.5 and 10.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. Its rival Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Translate Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Translate Bio Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21 is Translate Bio Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 150.60%. Meanwhile, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $185, while its potential upside is 103.92%. Based on the data given earlier, Translate Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Translate Bio Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 67.8% respectively. Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 31.15%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. was less bullish than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.