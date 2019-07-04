Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

We are contrasting Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 205.39 N/A -2.17 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 24 18.93 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Translate Bio Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Translate Bio Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5%

Liquidity

10.5 and 10.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. Its rival Quanterix Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3 respectively. Translate Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Translate Bio Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc. has a 76.62% upside potential and a consensus target price of $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Translate Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.4% of Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 31.15%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.1% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93% Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. was more bullish than Quanterix Corporation.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.