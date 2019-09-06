Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ophthotech Corporation (:)

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 126.02 N/A -2.44 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Demonstrates Translate Bio Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Translate Bio Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Translate Bio Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 108.96% and an $21 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Translate Bio Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 65.14%. Insiders held 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Ophthotech Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.