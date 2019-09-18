Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 125.39 N/A -2.44 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 21.03 N/A -1.33 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

The current Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. is 7.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.7. Meanwhile, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Translate Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc. has an average price target of $21, and a 110.00% upside potential.

Translate Bio Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 5.1%. Insiders held 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, 51.2% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.