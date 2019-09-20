Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Both Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 125.77 N/A -2.44 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Translate Bio Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Translate Bio Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Translate Bio Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc. has an average price target of $21, and a 109.37% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares and 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. 31.15% are Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.