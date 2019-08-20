Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 108.09 N/A -2.44 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 50 2.53 N/A 0.73 60.80

Demonstrates Translate Bio Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Translate Bio Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. On the competitive side is, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Translate Bio Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Translate Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 143.62% and an $21 average target price. Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s average target price is $69.5, while its potential upside is 61.22%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Translate Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares and 88.9% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares. 31.15% are Translate Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -25.54% weaker performance.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.