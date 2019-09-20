Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 126.40 N/A -2.44 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 89.83 N/A -2.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Translate Bio Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.7 and 7.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. Its rival Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Translate Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Translate Bio Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc. has a 108.33% upside potential and an average price target of $21.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Translate Bio Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 21.7%. About 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. was less bullish than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Cue Biopharma Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.