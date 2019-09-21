Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 126.40 N/A -2.44 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 46 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cambrex Corporation are 3 and 2 respectively. Translate Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Translate Bio Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Translate Bio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 108.33% and an $21 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Cambrex Corporation is $57.5, which is potential -3.62% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Translate Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Cambrex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Translate Bio Inc. and Cambrex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 0%. Insiders owned 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Cambrex Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Translate Bio Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.