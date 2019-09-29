Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 0.00 23.00M -2.44 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 16.95M -2.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Translate Bio Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 243,902,439.02% 0% 0% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 209,777,227.72% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Translate Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Translate Bio Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 78.8%. Insiders owned roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.