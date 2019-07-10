Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

We are comparing Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 183.80 N/A -2.17 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.91 N/A -3.97 0.00

Demonstrates Translate Bio Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Translate Bio Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. is 10.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.5. The Current Ratio of rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Translate Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Translate Bio Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 97.37% for Translate Bio Inc. with consensus target price of $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.9% of Translate Bio Inc. shares and 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares. Translate Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 31.15%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.9% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.