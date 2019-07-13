Translate Bio, Inc. (TBIO) Reaches $10.15 After 4.00% Up Move; Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) SI Decreased By 0.95%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) had a decrease of 0.95% in short interest. AEM’s SI was 5.90 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.95% from 5.96M shares previously. With 973,500 avg volume, 6 days are for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)’s short sellers to cover AEM’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 913,721 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION

The stock of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.47% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 141,642 shares traded. Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agnico Eagle had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by IBC on Sunday, June 23. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $12.17 billion. It operates through three divisions: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily produces and sells gold, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper.

Analysts await Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.48 EPS, up 83.67% or $2.46 from last year’s $-2.94 per share. After $-0.48 actual EPS reported by Translate Bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company has market cap of $507.42 million. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It currently has negative earnings. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur.