Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 127.53 N/A -2.44 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2261.27 N/A -5.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Translate Bio Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Translate Bio Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Translate Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, and a 106.49% upside potential. Competitively UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a consensus price target of $45.5, with potential upside of 39.70%. Based on the data shown earlier, Translate Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. shares and 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. Insiders held 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance while UroGen Pharma Ltd. has -20.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.