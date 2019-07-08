Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Contrasting side by side

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 185.53 N/A -2.17 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 81.43 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Translate Bio Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.5 while its Quick Ratio is 10.5. On the competitive side is, Selecta Biosciences Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Translate Bio Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 95.53% for Translate Bio Inc. with average price target of $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Translate Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.3% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 10.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93% Selecta Biosciences Inc. -11.24% -13.67% 16.93% -59.89% -81.09% -16.92%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Selecta Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.