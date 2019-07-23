Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Comparison side by side

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 9 157.95 N/A -2.17 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 26.46 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Translate Bio Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. are 10.5 and 10.5 respectively. Its competitor Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Translate Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Translate Bio Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Translate Bio Inc. has an average target price of $21, and a 133.85% upside potential. Meanwhile, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $11, while its potential upside is 114.84%. The information presented earlier suggests that Translate Bio Inc. looks more robust than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Translate Bio Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 85.7% respectively. Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 31.15%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.46% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. was more bullish than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.