Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Translate Bio Inc. 10 127.02 N/A -2.44 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Translate Bio Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Translate Bio Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Translate Bio Inc. is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.7. The Current Ratio of rival Neon Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.3. Translate Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Translate Bio Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Translate Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, and a 107.31% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is $19, which is potential 470.57% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Neon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Translate Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Translate Bio Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 58.3% and 69.8%. Insiders owned roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.